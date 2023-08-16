Washington County had the unfortunate task of facing Monterrey, Mexico's Luis Guajardo in Tuesday's division final at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
Guajardo took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and struck out 12 in leading Monterrey to a 4-2 victory in the Pony League World Series.
The two teams meet this morning at 10 in a winner-take-all semifinal. The victor advances to tonight's final against Edogawa, Japan, at 7.
Guajardo, who had 19 strikeouts through two games in the tournament, allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings. He threw 97 pitches (62 strikes).
"They (Washington) are a good team with good players and we knew it would be a good game," Monterrey manager Gerardo Leal said through an interpreter. "We are looking forward to the gamem(Wednesday), and we expect a good game. We had a lot of family members travel with the team and some friends, but there are some people we know that live near Pittsburgh and they came to watch us play."
Washington was able to put something together against Guajardo with two runs in the sixth to cut Monterrey's lead to 3-2. With one out, Noah Westfall singled to right field, and after a second out was recorded, Troy Stimpson walked.
Westfall and Stimpson advanced to second and third on a throwing error and scored on Brayden Radue's single to left field. Radue had two of the three hits against Guajardo.
Guajardo struck out the next batter and pumped his fist as he sprinted toward his team's dugout.
"We got going a little too late," Washington County manager Anthony Wuenstel said. "We struggled with a really good pitcher on the mound. All credit to him. He kept us in check, but I just loved the way we rallied and competed, and never gave up. We are going to come back ready to win."
Monterrey added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning after Roberto Saucedo singled and scored on Miguel Alejandro's base hit into the gap.
"All credit to them," Wuenstel said. "It looked like it was a hit-and-run and they executed it perfectly."
Fernando Quiroga pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.
Monterrey scored three runs on three hits in the third for a 3-0 advantage.
Enrique Hinojosa Jr. singled and advanced to second on Eliud Garcia's sacrifice bunt. Ali Villa walked, and with two outs, Hinojosa and Villa scored on Quiroga's double to right centerfield for a 2-0 lead. Quiroga scored on Saucedo's base hit to center field.
Wuenstel was pleased with how starter Keegan Williams pitched. Colton Temple relieved Williams in the third and allowed one earned run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Temple had one strikeout and didn't walk a batter.
"I really thought our pitchers kept us in the game," Wuenstel said. "Keegan was solid the first two innings. He ran into a little trouble in the third. We will be ready to go tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.