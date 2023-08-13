Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra famously uttered the phrase, "It ain't over till it's over," during the 1973 National League pennant race, and the legendary quote was evident in Manchester, New Hampshire's 4-1 victory over Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Field in Washington Park.
Manchester entered the bottom of the sixth down just one run, but Managua had limited the East Zone Champion to just one hit before Manchester scored four runs on four hits for a three-run lead. Manchester accomplished the feat with two outs.
"That's how we play," Manchester manager Mike Lecuyer said. "We are a scrappy team and we don't give up. We were down, but we stayed positive, lifted each other, made hits when we needed to and our pitching carried us."
Levi Locke beat out an infield single and Nate Duquette walked before Locke and courtesy runner Noah Page scored on Brody Lobbe's double to right field for a 2-1 advantage.
Chris Centorino followed with a run-scoring single to score Lobbe and Centorino crossed home plate on Seth Lecuyer's base hit for a 4-1 lead.
Locke pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save.
It didn't take long for Managua to crack the scoreboard in the first, as Joshua Ortiz reached second on an error, took third on a wild pitch, and after Christopher Cano walked, Ortiz scored as Manchester turned a 6-4-3 double play for a 1-0 advantage.
Manchester starting pitcher Owen Hazelbaker didn't allow an earned run on three hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one in throwing 47 pitches.
Patrick Roy relieved Hazelbaker and earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Manchester advanced to Sunday's game against Monterrey, Mexico, at 1 p.m., while Managua plays Paderborn, Germany, in an elimination game at 6:30.
"We know that we have to bring it all tomorrow," Managua coach Cherlin Maltez said while translating for manager Rene Torres. "We didn't play our best today, but we will be ready to go tomorrow."
Weather delay halts Saturday's finale
Palmview, Texas, had a 3-1 lead with one out in the bottom of the fourth in its game against Edogawa, Japan, when a flash of lighting halted the action at 7:49 for the second time.
With tornado warnings and further inclement weather on the radar, Pony League World Series officials decided to finish the game on Sunday at noon.
Per Pony League World Series rules, the game must be completed fully regardless of the weather.
Edogawa had a 1-0 advantage when the umpires saw a flash of the lightning the first time at 7:02, which consisted an automatic 30-minute delay, but Palmview had runners on first and second with nobody out after Santiago Balderas and Daren Bosquez recorded back-to-back singles.
Palmview's Alexis Lopez worked a 3-2 count at the time of the delay. Following the break, Lopez walked before Balderas and courtesy runner Devyn Gonzalez scored on Javier Garza's two-run single for a 2-1 lead.
Lopez scored when Luis Balderas dropped down a bunt and was thrown out at first base for a two-run advantage.
Edogawa scored its run in the top of the fourth, as Natsuki Nakamura scored on Kaisei Fukuchi's double.
