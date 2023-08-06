The field is set for the Pony League World Series that begins Friday night at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
The final two teams to secure sports did so over the weekend. Manchester, N.H., won the East Zone title and Covina, Calif., became the final entry by winning the West Zone.
