It started out as a pitcher's duel but ended up a home run derby.
And the hardest part to a game like this is being on the wrong side of the score.
Just ask any player on the Washington County All-Star Team that took a 14-2 thumping at the hands of Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
The loss eliminated Washington County, which went 3-2 in their five games in the series. Washington County had wins over London, United Kingdom, the European Zone champion; San Jose, Calif., the West Zone champion; and Palmview, Texas, the South Zone champion. The All-Stars lost to Palmview in the winners' bracket Sunday and Monterrey, the Mexico Zone tournament champion, last night.
Mexico built its lead after trailing, 2-0, thanks to a two-run home run by A.J. Andronas over the right field fence.
Monterrey scored seven runs in the third, three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to make it a Mercy Rule game.
That put Mexico into tonight's final, which begin at 7:05 p.m. and will be televised on The CW. Monterrey will play the winner of the 11 a.m. game between Chinese Taipei, the Asia-Pacific Zone champion; and Johnstown, the Host Area champion.
"Being in the finals was something we didn't expect right away because we saw so many great teams here," said Monterrey manager Gerardo Leal through an interpreter. "For us, it's a great experience. It was unforgettable."
The seven runs in the third inning came courtesy of a three-run home run by right fielder Luis Guajardo and a three-run blast by left fielder Higel Alejandro.
In the fifth, first baseman Emiliano Martinez blasted a two-run home run to take a 10-2 lead.
Israel Herrera ended the game with a three-run home run, that pushed Mexico's lead to more than 10 runs past the fifth inning.
"Pitching always sets the tone," said Leal through an interpreter. "Now, that they are hitting like they are, it gives us confidence."
Washington County, meanwhile, ends the series with three victories, which some people might see as a reason to celebrate.
Not Washington County manager Tyler Rubasky.
"We came in here thinking we were going to win the whole thing so it feels like crap that we lost," he said. "That's the mindset. If you aren't coming in here thinking that you're going to win it all, you shouldn't be here."
Rubasky won't be back as manager next year as he's taken an assistant coaching position at Trine University in Angola, Ind.
"It was fun. I can't thank these guys enough for taking me in," said Rubasky. "I picked them but they didn't pick me. For them to gravitate and listen to the things we tried to achieve, I can't thank those guys enough."
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
