If there was any question whether the two-year absence because of COVID-19 practices had any effect on Taiwan it was put to rest Friday evening.
New Taipei City, Taiwan came back to Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park looking every bit the team to beat in the Pony League World Series.
Yang, Wen-Wei did not allow a hit until two outs in the third inning and the Asia-Pacific Zone champion, defeated Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Zone champion, 6-1.
The Asia-Pacific Zone champion is looking for its 11th world series title. Only California, with 22 championships, has more.
New City Taipei scored a run in each of the first four innings and two in the fifth. Puerto Rico committed six errors. Giving New Taipei City six errors is suicidal to one's chances of winning a baseball game.
Shin, Cheng-Yu's double to left field gave Chinese Tai-Pei a 1-0 lead as Chang, Shao-Chun scored.
Gao, Chiu Sheng-Hung made it 2-0 with a single to center field that scored Yang, Wen-Wei, who had singled and moved to third on an error.
And Gao scored on a single by Pan, Ting-Hao.
Puerto Rico had two players thrown out at home, one in the third and the other in the fourth.
New Taipei City broke the game open with two runs in the fifth to grab a 6-0 lead. Gao knocked in one run and the other scored on an error.
Chinese Taipei wiggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation without allowing a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It finally allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.
Three New Taipei City pitchers held Puerto Rico to only three hits.
Puerto Rico plays Bay County, Mich., Sunday. New Taipei City will play either Hagerstown, Md., or Johnstown Monday.
