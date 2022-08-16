PONY logo

Before Monday night’s Pony League World Series game against Johnstown, New Taipei City had its team name written on the scorecards handed out in the Lew Hays Pony Field press box as, well, New Taipei City.

New Taipei City lost to Johnstown, 4-2, breaking a 17-game World Series winning streak for the Asia-Pacific Zone and had to play Tuesday morning as a result.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In