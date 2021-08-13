Some of the most aggravating things in life are things that no one man or woman can control.
The weather is one of them.
The first Pony League World Series game in nearly two years should have gone smoothly.
After two lighting delays, Brownsville, Texas, eeked out a 1-0 win in 10 innings over San Jose in the 2021 Pony League World Series opener.
The night’s second game, between Johnstown and Manchester, N.H., was postponed and will be played at noon today.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to start this tournament off,” San Jose coach Shane Hall said. “A game like this, two great teams going toe-to-toe for 10 innings.”
Both offenses had chances in the first three innings but couldn’t break through.
San Jose loaded the bases in the second before Garcia got Aiden Chen to pop out to short. Brownsville almost struck first in its half of the third when it looked like a grounder hit by Jorge Garcia might sneak between first and second for a single, which would have scored Etziel Gonzalez from third. But San Jose second baseman Tristen Ho ranged to his right and got Garcia by a step to keep the game scoreless.
Javier Garcia left the game after three innings, striking out seven. Twin brother Zavier took over from there. There was no dropoff. Zavier Garcia struck out 11 in four innings of relief and didn’t allow a run or hit over four innings. Zavier Garcia struck out the last nine batters he faced, tying for the second-most in tournament history.
In total, the Garcia twins, along with Ruben Lopez Jr., combined to strike out 23 batters, three shy of the tournament record.
“They work hard every day in practice,” Ruben Lopez Sr. said. “They do it all during the week. They always perform.”
For San Jose, starting pitcher, Zack Koontz more than held his own. Before having to depart with one out in the eighth because of exceeding the pitch count, Koontz pitched a beauty, giving up just a meek bunt single as his only hit and striking out six while walking just one.
San Jose had a chance in extra innings, putting runners at first and second and allowing Koontz the opportunity to win his ballgame. But Koontz lined out to first base, and an ecstatic Lopez ran off the mound with the game still scoreless.
Brownsville was one hit away from ending it all in its half of the eighth. With one out, Etziel Gonzalez walked and then stole second. But reliever Chen struck out the next two batters to keep the game going.
Neither team did anything in the ninth, and Lopez kept San Jose from scoring in the top of the 10th.
In the bottom half, Brownsville put it away.
With the bases loaded and one out, Jai Arenas tried unsuccessfully to bunt, and fell behind 1-2 in the count. With the bunt still on, Arenas laid down a perfect squeeze, scoring Jeremiah Vela to finish it.
“I was in a slump, so I just (needed to) put it down,” Arenas said “It was nerve-racking.”
Brownsville will play the winner of the Johnstown-Manchester game, and San Jose will play the loser.
“I think it’s going to be our pitching,” Lopez Sr. said. “We still have eight more guys if they pitch like this... I think all around; we are full of talent.”
Despite the loss, Hall kept things in perspective.
“We’re walking off this field without the W, but this was one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of.”
Notes
The World Series skills competition took place earlier in the day. San Jose’s David Colon won the home run derby with six total homers. In the team home run derby, San Jose took first as well, hitting five in the first round. ... Adam LaFond of Manchester, New Hampshire, won the Fastest Runner Contest with a time of 13.59.