To say Covina, Calif., is battled tested heading into its opener in the Pony League World Series would be a huge understatement.
Covina, the West Zone champion, will play Host Area winner Youngstown, Ohio, this evening at 7:30 p.m. Covina had to win the regional, super regional and zone tournaments to qualify for the Pony League World Series. Each tournament consisted of 10 teams, which translates to Covina needing to outlast 30 squads for qualification.
Covina and East Zone champion Manchester, N.H., won their titles last weekend.
“I believe getting the extra work and some real games will benefit us during the World Series,” Covina manager Jesse Chavez said. “The same group of players qualified for the 13-and-under World Series last year, and I was the manager of that team, so they have really come together for Covina.”
Chavez added that his players didn’t know each other as well last year but have come together and the camaraderie is there.
Chavez admitted to not having a great deal of knowledge on Youngstown except viewing the scores from the Host Area tournament but is confident in his team.
“Obviously, it is nice to have a little more information on the team you are playing, but when it comes down to it, baseball is baseball and we just have to do our job,” Chavez said.
Pitching depth is key in double-elimination tournaments, and it becomes even more of a factor with pitch-count rules, but Chavez says he has 12 or 13 pitchers who are ready to go.
“A lot of that will depend on how each game is going, so if we can get a team out of there earlier, we will try and do that to save our arms,” Chavez said.
Covina, which is roughly a 40-minute drive from Los Angeles, took a flight to Pittsburgh on Thursday to arrive in time for registration and to check into their hotel that night.
Chavez said he, his staff and players will head to Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park to get a feel for the venue and get acclimated to a state his team has never visited.
“It will definitely be an experience for our kids when we get to Pennsylvania,” said Chavez on Tuesday. “They are going to have a home run derby and some other competitions before play starts, and our guys will take part in those events.”
Chavez was also excited to learn that so many parents are going to make the 2,400-mile trip to support their children.
“We had a meeting and when I asked if any parents were interested in making the trip, we had a lot of hands go up,” Chavez said. “I was glad because, if we didn’t have many parents offering to make the trip, it would have been me and my assistant coaches, and that could be a tough experience having to try and keep all those kids together over an extended period. I will be glad to have some chaperones.”
The tournament begins today at 4:30 p.m. with North Zone champion Bay County, Mich., playing Palmview, Texas, the South Zone Champion.
The opening ceremonies for the 71st world championship – and the 60th world series to be held in Washington – will be held after Game 1 at 7 p.m.
Washington County opens play Saturday at noon against Paderborn, Germany, which won the European Zone. Paderborn was 6-0 in the zone tournament and outscored its opponents, 78-4.
The host team features one of its deepest rosters in tournament play. Players were chosen from the Founders League, which was formed following the 2015 Pony League World Series to revamp youth baseball in Washington County.
The players selected for Washington County had to try out for the team, and features kids from the Washington, Canon-McMillan, Fort Cherry, Burgettstown and Trinity school districts.
The team is managed by Canon-McMillan graduate Anthony Wuenstel, a Geneva College graduate assistant. Washington County won the championship in back-to-back years with Monongahela (1954) and Washington (1955) earning Pennsylvania’s two titles.
Managua, Nicaragua, which won the Carribean Zone, will make its Pony League World Series debut against Machenster, N.H. at 2:30 Saturday. The final game Saturday features the Bay County-Palmview winner against Asian-Pacific Zone Champion Edogawa, Japan, at 5.
Japan won its lone World Series title in 2013, as Okinawa won the championship with a 4-1 record.
The Managua/Manchester winner will play Monterrey, Mexico, to open Sunday’s action at 1 p.m. Monterrey won the Mexico Zone tournament with a 7-0 record and outscored its opponents, 54-7. Monterrey will be making its fourth appearance in the World Series and was the runner-up last year to New Taipei City. Monterrey won the title in 1972.
Two elimination contests will be played Sunday at 3:30 and 6:30. The tournament will run through Aug. 16. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Today’s schedule Pony League World Series n 4:30 p.m. – Bay County, Mich. vs. Palmview, Texas n 7:30 p.m. – Covina, Calif. vs. Youngstown, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.