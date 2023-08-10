Pony preview

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

The Pony League World Series begins today with two games at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park. It is the 60th World Series to be held in Washington.

To say Covina, Calif., is battled tested heading into its opener in the Pony League World Series would be a huge understatement.

Covina, the West Zone champion, will play Host Area winner Youngstown, Ohio, this evening at 7:30 p.m. Covina had to win the regional, super regional and zone tournaments to qualify for the Pony League World Series. Each tournament consisted of 10 teams, which translates to Covina needing to outlast 30 squads for qualification.

