For 3 1/2 innings, it was pretty easy to believe the hype. Washington County was halfway home and everything was looking rosy in their first game.
Maybe this would be the year everything changed and Washington County would win a Pony World Series title.
Then the bottom of the fourth came and all the good feelings went away.
Youngstown, Ohio, scored nine times in the bottom of the fourth and once more in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-2 victory over Washington County Saturday in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
The loss sends Washington County into an elimination game against Bay County, Mich., at 5:30 p.m. today. Youngstown, Ohio, the runner-up in the Host Area tournament, plays Caribbean Zone champion, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, in the 8 p.m. winners' game today.
Not only did Washington County give up nine runs in the fourth inning, it failed to score with the bases loaded and nobody out in the third.
"Yeah, Lincoln (Johnson) crushed the ball up the middle and it found the pitcher's glove," said Washington County manager Ben Miller. "We hit the ball hard a few times with guys on base. And then the 9-run inning was a killer."
Youngstown's scoring was spread out. Anthony Trivera and Carter Wilson each drove in two runs and Hunter Gavin and Wilson each scored twice.
"I think the most we scored was 12 or 13 runs," said Youngstown, Ohio, manager Dom Triveri. "It actually came in the first inning and it saved us."
Triveri said his players are resilient.
"We keep saying, 'Let the train keep rolling,' Next guy up keeps it going," said Triveri. "That's what we did. Let's not swing at any bad balls."
Even though the game was played in front of a standing-room-only crowd, Miller said he's not disappointed in the loss.
"Obviously, this isn't the outcome we wanted but I'm still proud of the guys," Miller said. "There were so many people and they were nervous. This is what they were looking forward to. We didn't play our best baseball but still a bad inning kind of hurts."
Miller said the two-run lead was something to be happy about.
"Youngstown is a quality team and they have been here many times before," said Miller. "A two-run lead is better than a two-run deficit. We rely on (starting pitcher) Kole Olszewski so I knew we had a shot."
Jonah Williams started Washington County's run in the first inning by laying down a ball along the third-base chalk line. He went to second on a walk and scored on an error.
A balk by Youngstown starter Seth Walker scored Lucas Burt to make it 2-0.