They’re back.
And ready to go at it again at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park in two months.
The Pony League World Series, which like so many athletic events was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume Aug. 13-18 with an eight-team tournament.
The European Zone and Mexico Zone champions will not be participating this year, but plan to return in 2022.
“I think the world series will bring a sense of normalcy back to the lives of not only greater Washington County but those who are participating in other parts of the world,” said Abe Key, president and CEO of PONY Baseball Inc.
“They will see that Pony baseball is back. Slowly and under the guidance of the CDC and the state of Pennsylvania, we’re allowed to have outdoor sporting events at full capacity, which is a big part of it for us.”
Key said he believes the world series will be another step in the return to normalcy from the pandemic.
“I think people are excited to get back to normal,” said Key. “August in Washington, the Pony League World Series is part of the rich fabric of its history.”
Key said he believes people missed the world series.
“There’s nowhere I go in town that people don’t ask me about the world series,” Key said. “Every day and every person. ... We just needed to get to the point where the CDC and the state allows us to do that and we’re at that point.”
Key said all the gatherings, in addition to the games in Washington Park, will be brought back.
“Everything is going to take place,” said Key. “We’re going to have the Pony Breakfast, the Home Run Derby and skills competition, the Breakfast of Champions and the game for our special needs players. We’re going to have Fanfest at Dick’s Sporting Goods (Thursday before the opener). All the activities associated with the Pony World Series are coming back.”
Again, World Series Tournaments, Inc., will be the host organization for the Pony League World Series.
“World Series Tournaments, Inc. is once again excited to be hosting the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pony League World Series on behalf of PONY Baseball in Washington County,” said Nathan Voytek, President of Tournaments, Inc., in a release.
“The tournament is a staple of summer for our community and region, and we look forward to again seeing the top thirteen- and fourteen-year-old youth baseball players from around the world compete on historic Lew Hays Pony Field.”
Washington County Tourism and Promotion Agency president Jeff Kotula also recognized the significance of the tournament’s return. In 2019, almost 25,000 attended the World Series, helping the weeklong event generate a regional economic impact of more than $4 million.
“Based on a 2019 study commissioned by the county tourism agency, 39% of spectators attending the Pony League World Series are first-time visitors to Washington County,” said Kotula in the release. “As such, this event continues to present a significant opportunity to showcase the county’s many historical, entertainment, and cultural attractions, and we are proud to continue our longstanding support of the event.”
Key said Pony baseball has taken a hit nationwide in attendance and the return of the world series would be a strong indicator the league will prosper.
“Slowly, we’re getting back to normal.” Key said. “It’s been a struggle and we’re not there yet. Our membership is down because a lot of communities couldn’t play because (the fields) were on municipal facilities or schools facilities. Schools never opened so the fields were closed. We’re getting back to normal.
“This year was so much better than last year. We had a lot of baseball last summer, but no teams were traveling. There is a comfort level with our kids, parents and leadership committees to provide the opportunity for our kids to get back to a little bit of normalcy.”