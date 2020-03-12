The dreams of teams winning a state basketball championship were put on hold by the PIAA Thursday.
In a four-paragraph release, the PIAA announced its board of directors decided by unanimous decision "to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period. The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of (Thursday's) mid-afternoon diving session. The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public."
The PIAA announcement made no mention about the spring sports, which for most get underway Friday.
These moves were made in reaction to the corona virus spread throughout the country. At the end of the two-week period, the situation will be reassessed. Options include resuming the schedule, extending the postponement or canceling the postseason.
PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said, “The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines.”
The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion.
Included in the teams affected is the Trinity girls basketball team, which was supposed to play Gettysburg in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time that had not yet been determined.
"Everything has been moving so quickly," said Trinity head coach Kathy McConnell-Miller. "From all the changes that were happening, we though it was a possibility. There was just a little more than a week left in the season so we thought there was that possibility."
