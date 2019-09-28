BURGETTSTOWN – It was a busy day for Seth Phillis.
Phillis had three interceptions, including an 85-yard pick-six, caught a touchdown pass and made two field goals and four extra points to lead Burgettstown over Serra Catholic, 34-14, in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game Saturday afternoon at Hill Memorial Stadium.
The two field goals for Phillis, one from 27 yards and another from 20, gave Burgettstown (4-0, 5-0) a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Jake Lounder then connected with Phillis on a 67-yard touchdown pass with 9:52 left in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 20-0 advantage.
Lounder completed 7 of 18 passes for 113 yards and three total touchdowns.
Serra Catholic (1-2, 3-3) scored midway through the third quarter when Paul Pearson caught a touchdown pass from Max Rocco. The Eagles also scored with 58 seconds left in regulation on a 12-yard run from Zion Latouche.