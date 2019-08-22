McMURRAY – Since Peters Township lost to Penn Hills, 22-14, in last year’s WPIAL 5A semifinals, T.J. Plack has endured many a sleepless night but it’s not because the coach is trying to figure out how to get the Indians to the championship game this football season.
“You always want to go one step more but this year is not about unfinished business. It’s really new business,” said Plack, who enters his fourth season.
“What keeps me up at night worrying is that we lost nine solid guys who were also great leaders and good communicators. It’s a new year and literally a new team. We lost our offensive line. Our skill is back but we are thinner in that area because our backups are gone and the next guys up are sophomores. We have a lot of unproven kids who will grow and learn. We have work to do but we will get it right.
“It is going to be extremely intriguing to see who steps up on the offensive line and who steps up as leaders. I need those questions answered. Everything else, I know.”
The Indians know they are extremely talented at the skill positions.
Logan Pfeuffer returns at quarterback and his backup is Josh Casilli, who is also potentially the best wide receiver in the league. Sophomore Sam Miller is also in the mix.
As a sophomore, Pfeuffer passed for 2,045 yards and 24 touchdowns.
“Logan had a good year and he proved that no stage was too big for him. He’s not scared to make a play,” Plack said. “He’s upbeat. A leader. He communicates well with everybody. He’s a smart young man, distributes well and is accurate with his placement. He puts the ball where it needs to be.”
Often that’s in Casilli’s hands. The senior, who has narrowed his college choices to Penn and Lehigh, led all Indians receivers with 51 receptions for 892 yards and 14 scores last year.
“Josh is our guy. A program guy,” said Plack, who noted as well his “great play” in the defensive secondary.
“His competitiveness is second to none. He’s a kid who works to get better every single day. He’s a tough matchup because he’s not just fast but he’s one of the strongest receivers out there. In big games, we want to get the ball in his hands some how, some way.”
Casilli is not Pfeuffer’s lone target. His options also include Aidan McCall, who starts at cornerback alongside Casilli; Adrian Williams and Donovan McMillon, who are starters at safety. Breylen Carrington also is in the receiving mix.
“We like our receiving corps,” Plack stressed. “We have a bunch of guys with good hands and who are able to make plays in the open field.”
Ryan Magiske can make big plays in the open field. He and Michael Peyton are expected to provide PT with a 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Williams could also be utilized as a running back.
Magiske led the rushing attack last season, rolling up 1,085 yards. He led in scoring with 21 TDs and four PAT conversions. Williams gained 404 rushing yards and two scores while Peyton contributed 102 yards and two TDs.
“We really like our backfield,” Plack said.
“Ryan’s one of the toughest young men I’ve been around. A phenomenal player with good vision. He has a nose for the goal. He knows how to get the ball into the end zone. He’s a breakaway guy, too. Only caught once last year.
“We expect Peyton to have a breakout year,” Plack continued, “and we are going to use Adrian somewhere on the field. We have to get the ball in his hands.”
The Indians, however, must develop their linemen if their high-powered offense is to operate at peak performance. Plack has a dozen guys from which to pick to replace linemen who had two and three years of experience as starters. PT begins the rebuilding process with Zach Magnotti. The senior will anchor both sides of the line. Additionally, he should break the school’s record for sacks this season.
“Without a doubt our line is our primary concern,” Plack said. “We are going with the toughest five guys we can find.”
While Austin McKinnon, David DiCio, Tyler Messman and Dylan Wente might be those players, the Indians return one of the toughest guys on defense in linebacker Corban Hondru. The junior leads eight returning veterans who recorded two shutouts and allowed just 209 points in 13 games.
Of the three-year starter, who also starts at PT’s H-back position on offense, Plack said, “Corban is as solid as they come. He makes all our calls. He’s typical of the kids we have: intelligent, a leader, athletic, physical at the point of attack and has a knack for getting to the ball.”
Hondru combines with Peyton at linebacker. Casilli and McCall will be the cornerbacks along with Williams, and Magiske and McMillon are the safeties, providing PT with a plethora of experience beyond its inexperienced line. McCall has started for four seasons, Magiske and Williams for three and McMillon for two.
Of PT’s back 7 Plack said, “one thing they all do is tackle. They are physical and combine strength with good speed.
“We have a lot of defensive starters back. That doesn’t keep me up. The concern on defense is we have a couple of spots up front we need to replace, and with what we lost, like on offense, that is a lot of experience.”
The Indians hope to answer their questions when they play Fox Chapel on Friday before opening Allegheny Eight Conference action at home against Upper St. Clair.
“Without a doubt, how our line goes will determine how successful we will be,” Plack said. “Last year, we were able to wear down teams. This year might be a different formula and we need to figure out the right combination because in this conference it’s a battle every night against storied programs.
“While I think we are an underdog because we have a lot of guys to replace, I don’t know of a season when the co-champion of the conference didn’t have a target on its back. We are expecting it and we will be prepared for it but it’s a new team, a new season with different challenges. We have phenomenal competitors who are used to winning. Those are some good reasons to think we will do well.”