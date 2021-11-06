PITTSBURGH – Seneca Valley picked the perfect time to play its best soccer. Peters Township not so much. As a result, the Indians still have a little unfinished business to address.
For the second year in a row, the Raiders defeated the Indians in a WPIAL boys soccer championship match. In 2020, SV beat PT, 4-3, in double overtime. On Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, the Raiders claimed the Class 4A title, emphatically defeating the Indians, 3-1.
“We watched them play five times and that was the best they played all season,” said PT head coach Bob Dyer. “They were fabulous. They were more Peters Township than we were and that’s not common.”
Championships are customary for Peters Township. The Indians have won nine WPIAL titles but the last occurred in 2014.
Meanwhile, Seneca Valley captured its third title in four years thanks in part to Nathan Prex. The fifth-leading scorer in the district with 32 goals, Prex picked up two goals and an assist in the victory.
Prex’s first tally, a twisting shot from 30 yards, gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the contest. After a give-and-go from Prex to sophomore Cole Kamarec, Seneca Valley widened its margin to two goals at the 19:40 mark in the first half.
“We didn’t come into the game until 25 minutes. We were better then and started to create some chances but they were great all night,” said Dyer. “The decision is whether we were just able to do the things that we wanted to do because we just weren’t there or did they prevent us from doing that?”
Few teams have prevented Andrew Massucci from scoring. The WPIAL Player of the Year and All-State performer made the contest interesting when he put the Indians on the scoreboard. His goal with 7:11 left in the first half closed the gap, 2-1.
“We were starting to get into the game and feeling that we had some chances,” Dyer said. “We never really became dangerous though on a consistent basis.”
Prex continued his consistent play. With 9:49 remaining in the game, he scored again and provided the Raiders their two-goal margin of victory.
Prior to the finals, Peters Township had surrendered just 18 goals. With Nico Melograne in the nets, the Indians compiled six shutouts.
The Indians, however, played shorthanded as they had lost two senior starters during the playoff run. Midfielder Alex Fielding left the Butler game with a torn ACL while Cole Woodward suffered a high-ankle sprain in the semifinal win against North Allegheny.
“Those body tallies absolutely add up 100 percent,” Dyer said. “We had enough to overcome that but we did not play well. That was not out best game and it was definitely their best game.”
The Indians have a chance to atone for that as well as perhaps avenge the defeat when they commence PIAA tournament play Tuesday against the District 6 or 10 champion.
Seneca Valley, which has won three of the past four district titles, is the defending PIAA champion.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions last year, the Indians were denied an opportunity to compete in the state tournament as only the WPIAL winner qualified for the PIAA tournament.
“Hopefully, we get back to playing these guys,” Dyer said of the Raiders.
The road to a PIAA title goes through Seneca Valley. If each advances through, the teams would meet in the semifinals set for Nov. 16. The state title, however, is the Holy Grail in high school soccer. The Indians last won a PIAA title in 2014.
“Yes, this hurts. It stings and stinks,” said Dyer, “but we have to turn our focus and point ourselves to states.
“At the beginning of the year, you can be the winner of your section. One of seven. Winner of the WPIAL. One of 15 or the winner of the states. One in 130,” he continued.
“That’s the one that is still out there. That’s the one that matters. I have had teams not win the WPIAL and go on to win the states. That’s something we have a chance to make happen.”