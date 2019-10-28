FOX CHAPEL – Peters Township’s reign as WPIAL field hockey champion ended when perennial finalist Pine-Richland posted a 2-0 victory in the Class AAA final Monday at Fox Chapel High School.
“It’s hard coming off a a WPIAL championship with the win and coming back into it,” said first-year head coach Melanie Cocco. “We know P-R is good. They are always good, every year. One of our toughest competitions. But, we played our hardest. I don’t think I would have changed anything that we have done.”
Except perhaps score a few goals. The Indians basically kept pace with the Rams in the statistical column aside from goals. They had seven penalty corners and six shots on goal to go along with four goalkeeper saves
The Rams put a dozen shots on goal and Sarah Rubican made seven saves. P-R had 10 penalty corners.
After a scoreless first half, the difference proved to be a pair of goals, from Fiona Kortyna with 22:44 to play in the second half and by Ava Loskoch with 14:24 to play.
Noting that field-hockey games are low-scoring affairs, P-R head coach Donna Stephenson was undeterred by her team’s inability to cash in opportunities until the final 23 minutes.
“I felt we would get the job done in the second half because, just looking at possession, we possessed the ball a lot.
“Possession and going to the ball was the key,” she added. “Peters is a strong team. A fast team. So it just was a matter of using each other and passing the ball. We had some girls that incredibly were able to get through their girls. When you able to do that, that opens things up.”
Few opportunities arose for the Indians as the Rams defense, which has allowed only two goals all season, clamped down.
“After their second goal especially, we started playing flat,” Cocco said. “Half of this game is a mental one and once you get into their heads they can really tear anybody apart.”
While the Rams have not lost to a WPIAL opponent, including beating the Indians, 1-0, in a non-section contest on Oct. 9, in racking up an 18-2 record, the Indians mounted a 13-3-2 record because of camaraderie. They competed to win, not necessarily defend their title as they were replacing eight seniors from last year’s club.
“Coming in as a new head coach and off a WPIAL championship I had been asked that a lot, but we played our season as if we didn’t (come into the season as defending champions),” said Cocco. “I tell my girls that on any given day any team can win a game.
“We have a really great team. We’ve played a lot of teams who did not have the close relationships my girls have. We have girls who may have better stick skills but it comes down to a team game, then I think our girls are really great at keeping them as a team. Playing together in general is their strength.”
Experience proved an asset for the Rams, as they returned two first-team All-WPIAL vets in Loskoch, an Allegheny recruit, and Ella Rottinghaus, who as a junior is receiving D1 interest from several schools including Michigan State, Ohio State and Boston University. Additionally, second-team all-district performer Alexa Sharron is committed to Christopher Newport in Virginia. Heidi Van Dyk and Elaina Camino were veterans with all-district backing.
“Last year was last year,” Stephenson said. “This was not a revenge game,” she added of PT’s 2-1 overtime win against the Rams in 2018. “This was a new year and we just wanted it. We have a lot of returning starters back and they wanted it really bad. Desire was there. This just shows how hard hard these girls worked and played together and how badly they wanted it.”
Despite the defeat, the season continues for the Indians. They enter the PIAA playoffs along with the Rams. Last year, Peters Township lost in the first round, 8-0, to Wilson.
“We are excited to still be playing,” Cocco said.