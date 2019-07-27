A move to the new Peters Township High School likely won’t happen until the 2020-21 school year.
But the excitement for the new $83 million school, and state-of-the-art gymnasium that comes with it, will be well worth the wait, according to Peters Township athletic director Brian Geyer.
“I think it’s going to be amazing,” Geyer said. “It’s going to be a great gym in which to watch a game.”
It will benefit Peters Township but also those who travel for the multiple postseason events the district hosts, especially high school basketball playoffs.
That could be just the start of AHN Arena, which is double the size of the 1,100-seat gymnasium in the current high school. Allegheny Health Network has an agreement for the naming rights for the first six years of the new gymnasium.
The bigger facility will continue to allow Peters Township to be a primary site for high school basketball playoffs, and Geyer said there are plans to target the WPIAL boys and girls volleyball championships and “some wrestling stuff.”
Hosting postseason events has brought in revenue to the school district but has mainly funded the school’s booster programs.
The new gym will have seating on all four sides and a two-lane walking track circling the gym above the seating area.
“The new facility, just based off its design, can get people in one entrance and out another,” Geyer said. “During the design and development phase, we went into other schools and saw pros and cons that we could focus on for our gym.”