BELLE VERNON – At WPIAL championships, trophies go to the top two teams. Third-place finishers walk away with nothing but regret at the present and incentive for the future.
Such was the case for the Peters Township boys golf program.
For the second straight season, the Indians took third during the district championships Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Fox Chapel edged Central Catholic, 376-377, to claim the Class 3A title while the Indians placed third with a 390 score. Mt. Lebanon tied Seneca Valley for fourth with 402 totals followed by Mars with a 404.
“You are never happy when you don’t win,” said PT head coach David Kuhn. “The players are not happy to be third and neither are we (the coaches). That is a good thing moving forward because they will be motivated to come back better. These guys love to compete. They are what our program has been built upon for 22 years now.”
Under Kuhn, the Indians have competed in 18 team championships in 19 years, 15 of them in a row. Also for the 15th time, the Indians have never finished lowered than third place.
Austin Malley was on par with the best. A junior, he shot an even-par 72. His score equalled that of Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg resident, and was one shot behind medalist Eli Yofan of Fox Chapel. A senior, Yofan fired a one-under 71.
“Austin stepped up,” said Kuhn. “He’s a great athlete and tremendous hockey player that is new to golf. He is one of only two returning starters from last year’s club.”
Kyle McClintock was the lone senior in the PT lineup. He birdied the final two holes to shoot 79.
Freshmen Ryan Watterson and Colton Lusk also finished in the 70s with 77 and 78, respectively. Junior Nick Wentzel and freshman Nick Haught carded 84 and 86.
“To take third when you come in with three freshman in your lineup going against senior-dominant, older teams that are really talented and good says a lot,” Kuhn said.
Class 2A
Waynesburg and Carmichaels expect to come back stronger than this year’s fifth- and sixth-place showings. The Raiders shot 430 while the Mikes followed with a 431.
North Catholic claimed the championship, ending Sewickley Academy’s eight-year run. The Trojans scored 405 to finish four strokes ahead of runner-up Quaker Valley. SA tied Derry for third place as each shot 428.
Carmichaels was the third-place finisher in 2020 so head coach David Briggs was “disappointed” in this year’s showing.
“We came to win,” he said. “We thought that we could have done better. But everything is a learning experience.”
The Mikes featured four sophomores and one senior (Nick Ricco) in their lineup.
Liam Lohr led with an 83 followed by 84s from Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings. Ricco supplied an 89 and Rolin Burghy added a 91.
“We are the youngest team here and it’s disappointing now. We wanted to do as well or better than we did last year,” Briggs said.
“As disappointed as we are, it doesn’t take away from what we did in the regular season and the qualifier. Hopefully, we will build on this, learn from it and do better next year.”
Waynesburg looks to the future despite losing four seniors: Evan Davis (88), Matt Ankrom (83), Hudson Pincavith (84) and Dawson Fowler (90) combined with sophomore Braden Benke (85) and junior Mason Switalski (95) for the Raiders showing in the team finals.
“I am very proud of these boys,” said Waynesburg coach Jamie Moore. “They played hard all year. They come out here and gave a respectable performance. They held their own. We are happy.”
Moore also believes the success the Raiders experienced this fall will carry forward. They were runners-up to the Mikes in section play but a stroke ahead of them in the district and two strokes away from third place.
Girls
After winning their first WPIAL championship in 2020, the Peters Township girls looked forward to duplicating that performance.
Fox Chapel, however, had other plans. With a senior-heavy lineup, the Foxes unseated the Indians, 327-332. North Allegheny (339), Franklin Regional (353) and South Fayette (356) rounded out the top 5.
“It’s a letdown,” admitted PT coach Mike Lacey. “We thought we had a really good chance and that we would could repeat as champions. We wanted to win but finishing second out of how many teams in Western Pennsylvania is an accomplishment. We are still quite happy.”
Senior Allison Poon led the Indians with a 75. She was runner-up to Paige Scott from Butler for medalist honors. Scott shot an even par 72.
Delaney Kern (80) was PT’s only other senior in a lineup that featured freshmen Brooke Vowcheck and Sophia Severns as well as sophomore Amelia Severns.