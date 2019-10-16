Two of the most consistent high school girls soccer programs were near the top when the WPIAL released the playoff brackets Wednesday afternoon.
Peters Township and Bentworth, both runners-up last year, will try to return to Highmark Stadium for a different result this year as No. 2 seeds.
The Indians, who lost to Seneca Valley in last year’s WPIAL Class 4A Championship, finished the regular season 12-1-1 to share the Section 2 title with Moon. Peters Township is 16-1-1 overall and will have to wait until next Thursday, after earning a first-round bye, to play the winner of the Butler-Connellsville match at a site and time to be determined.
Bentworth, which fell to Freedom in the WPIAL Class A Championship in 2018, finished its second consecutive season with a perfect Section 2-A record (12-0). The only blemish on the Bearcats 16-1 overall record is a 5-3 loss to Class 2A Waynesburg, also a playoff team.
Bentworth opens against No. 15 Mohawk (7-7, 7-8) at 6:15 p.m., Monday at Upper St. Clair.
The two teams seeking redemption in the title games join nine other local girls soccer teams to qualify for the playoffs. In Class 4A, Canon-McMillan returns to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. In Class 3A, Belle Vernon is the fifth seed after going undefeated in Class 3A Section 2 for the second straight year. Ringgold, South Fayette and Trinity, which hosts Laurel Highlands in a preliminary-round match at 8 p.m., tonight at Hiller Field, also qualified. The lone team in Class 2A is ninth-seeded Waynesburg. Joining Bentworth in Class A are section foes McGuffey, Chartiers-Houston and Beth-Center. The Bulldogs play the first play-in match at Hiller Field tonight against Ellis School. First touch is at 6 p.m.
First-round matches are scheduled for Monday night.
All nine boys teams to qualify, outside of Canon-McMillan, will begin their postseason Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Big Macs were the only Class 4A team not to win their section but earn a first-round bye after finishing 9-2-1 in Section 2 and 12-3-1 overall.
Winners of six of its last seven matches, Canon-McMillan will be trying to get over a semifinal-round hurdle that has tripped it up over the last two seasons. The Big Macs lost 3-2 to Seneca Valley in last year’s semifinals and were shut out by North Allegheny, 9-0, in 2017.
C-M will open its playoffs in the quarterfinals against the winner of Fox Chapel-Woodland Hills next Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
One-loss Belle Vernon also is the No. 4 seed but that doesn’t come with a first-round bye in Class 3A. The Leopards, who are 11-1 in section and 16-1 overall, will try to win their sixth straight match Saturday against 13th-seeded Indiana.
Joining Belle Vernon in Class 3A is fifth-seeded South Fayette, which could play the Leopards in the quarterfinals. Trinity ended its regular season on a high note by winning eight of its last nine matches by a combined score of 59-6. The Hillers, the No. 8 seed, will host ninth-seeded Kiski. Ringgold also is in the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. In Class 2A, 13th-seeded Waynesburg and No. 16 Beth-Center will each be considered underdogs against No. 4 Shady Side Academy and top-seeded Quaker Valley, respectively. Charleroi, the fifth seed, will try to bounce back from its only loss of the regular season in the finale with a first-round match against Burrell. The lone team in Class A is Chartiers-Houston, which qualified for the playoffs by snapping a four-match winless streak with five consecutive victories to end the regular season.
