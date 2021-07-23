“The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat” is by now a hoary sports cliché, but it could have been coined just for trainer Brett Pelling’s experiences in the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids.
Pelling has won the event four times with David’s Pass (1995), Electric Yankee (1996), Timesareachanginging (2004) and Village Jolt (2005). No trainer has won more, and only the late Hall of Famer Billy Haughton has won as many. But, oh, what might have been.
In 1997, he appeared to have captured the orchids when Dream Away crossed the wire first, 5 lengths ahead. But Dream Away was disqualified for interference, and the orchids went to Legacy Of Power.
The 2020 edition may have brought the most bitter disappointment of all. Pelling trainee Papi Rob Hanover not only took his elimination, but he also did so in a world-record 1:47.1, a breathtaking display of speed and power. But Papi Rob Hanover, victimized by an injury he may have suffered in an earlier race, was scratched from the final. That remarkable showing in his Adios elimination turned out to be the final race of his career.
“That definitely was a heartbreak,” Pelling says. “He probably was the greatest horse I ever had.”
But Pelling is back. On Saturday at The Meadows, 26 years after his first title, Pelling will begin his quest for a fifth when he sends out South Beach Star and Dean B Hanover in eliminations for the $450,000 Adios. The three $25,000 elims go as races 8, 9 and 10 on the card, which also features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers – a $148,331 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and an $80,000 PA Stallion Series event.
South Beach Star leaves from the rail in race 8 for Todd McCarthy, who also will steer Dean B Hanover (race 9, post 6). First post Saturday is 12:45 PM while the July 31 Adios Day card kicks off at noon.
If Pelling hasn’t visited the Adios winners’ circle in recent years, it’s in part because he stepped away from racing for more than a decade to return to his native Australia. From his base in Perth, he pursued many interests.
“I did a bit of trading, renovated a house, saw a big part of the world,” he says. “I got to experience things most people in this business would never get to do.”
When he returned to the North American racing wars a few years ago, it was with a changed focus.
“I was training 60 horses back then. Now, I keep it at 25. Thanks to my staff, we do remarkably well. I know I won’t rank high in wins and earnings. I’m looking more for dollars won per start. I want to make sure we get quality starts.”
He’s hoping South Beach Star and Dean B Hanover will contribute. South Beach Star is on a roll, with four wins and a second in his last five outings. His only loss in that stretch came to One Eight Hundred, who’s also in the Adios. (race 9, post 7, Tim Tetrick). Pelling acknowledges that the Adios is a step up for All Star Racing’s gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere-Higher And Higher.
“He was a little weak at 2,” Pelling says. “I’m surprised at the strength he’s shown this year. He’s good gaited and versatile. He’s only a notch away from being really top class.”
Dean B Hanover (Betting Line-Deli Beach) was a $340,000 yearling purchase that owners Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and Mac Nichol shifted to Pelling’s stable about a month ago.
“He didn’t live up to expectations last year, but he has high, easy speed. He has to learn to finish it off.”
Pelling notes that, while racing changed somewhat during his hiatus, two aspects of the Adios have remained constant. The first is the challenge the event presents to out-of-town trainers.
“You have to ship out there twice, which means you spend basically 24 hours on the road within an eight-day period. Horses based at The Meadows definitely have a big advantage.”
The second constant: the ferocity with which drivers contest the Pace for the Orchids.
“I haven’t seen many Adios races that haven’t been borderline crazy,” Pelling says. “They’re never give and go and cruise around the racetrack. It’s full gas all the way.”