Ryan Pajak took second place in the PIAA Class 2A Boys Cross Country championships in Hershey on Saturday.
Pajak, a junior from Ringgold turned in a time of 16:10.7 over the 3.1-mile course.
He was coming off back-to-back wins in the WPIAL event.
Brett Kroboth of Peters Township finished fourth in the boys Class 3A race with a time of 16:13.5.
Tessa Rodriguez of Belle Vernon finished 40th in girls Class 2A with a time of 21:09.7 and teammate Rosalyn Perozzi was 106th (22:25.8).
Anastasia Georgagis of California was 44th in girls Class 1A (22:07) and teammate Alina McClaflin was 60th (22:23). Waynesburg’s Jordan Dean crossed in 58 th place (22:22).
South Fayette, which was second behind North Allegheny in the WPIAL Boys Class 3A race last week, was 16th in the state meet. Alaa-Eddine Guertari finished 23rd and Roman Galioto was 45th. Tim Danzinger crossedin 70th place and Josh O’Korn was 95th.
Sydney Shock of Peters Township tied for 41st in girls Class 3A and teammate Grace Senneway was 62.
Lily Colombo of South Fayette was 90th and teammates Meagan McKenna was 48th and Abby Poe was 92nd.
Romaniah Karamchetti of Washington in boys Class 1A. McGuffey’s Elihu Dale crossed in 63rd place and teammate Brady Hagerman was 148th.
