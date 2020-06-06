HARRISBURG – With Pennsylvania’s spring turkey season now closed, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters to report all turkey harvests.
Successful hunters are required by law to report turkey harvests to the Game Commission within 10 days. Successful mentored hunters must report within five days. And special spring turkey license holders – those who purchased a second tag before the season – are required to file reports on their hunting success whether or not they harvested a second turkey. All reporting closes Tuesday.
Reports may be submitted online at www.pgc.pa.gov, phoned in to 1-855-PAHUNT1, or sent by mail by filling out the postage paid post cards found in the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest. Mailed report cards must be postmarked by June 9.
The monthlong spring turkey season closed May 30. All hunters who harvested turkeys during the season, but haven’t yet made a report, are asked to do so by the reporting deadline.