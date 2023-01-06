Preseason Turkeys

Some wild turkeys in a flock flap move through a yard in Zelienople. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is requesting that people report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15.

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing projects.

The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.

