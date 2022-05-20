HARRISBURG – With the busy summer boating season about to begin, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is joining with the National Safe Boating CouncilOpens In A New Window and other boating safety advocates across the country to celebrate National Safe Boating Week from May 21-27, 2022.
This year, along with reminding boaters to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines, including wearing a life jacket, the PFBC will host safe boating expos on some popular waterways and present virtual expo content on its website and social media channels.
“With beautiful lakes, rivers, and streams in every corner of the state, Pennsylvania offers endless boating opportunities that really kick into high gear as the summer season approaches,” said Laurel Anders, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Boating. “Whether you enjoy paddling, waterskiing, fishing in your favorite spot, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, National Safe Boating Week is a reminder that each adventure out on the water should begin by following a few basic steps to ensure a fun time while staying safe.”
To enjoy boating safely this season, boaters are reminded of the following:
- Always wear a life jacket
- Never boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs
- Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating
- Check the weather forecast for storms and high water conditions
- Take a basic boating safety course
- Have proper registrations and launch permits
The PFBC will feature virtual expo content on its website and social media platforms (FacebookOpens In A New Window, InstagramOpens In A New Window, TwitterOpens In A New Window, YouTubeOpens In A New Window) throughout National Safe Boating Week. Follow the PFBC for how-to videos, boating safety testimonials, podcasts, and public service announcements. Visit the National Safe Boating Week page of the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com) for virtual expo content and a full schedule of activities.