HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering a new and discounted fishing license for nonresident students attending Pennsylvania colleges.
This special license is available to all non-resident students who currently attend an accredited institution of higher education in Pennsylvania. At a price of $22.97, which is the same as an annual resident fishing license, this license can save eligible students $30 over the cost of an annual non-resident license ($52.97).
“For years, we have been hearing from young anglers who live and work in Pennsylvania for four or more years while attending college that the price of a non-resident license was an impediment to getting out on the water,” said PFBC commissioner Charlie Charlesworth. “By offering this discounted license to eligible students, we’re not just saving them a few dollars. If we open the door for them to enjoy, more affordably, all the great fishing opportunities around them while they are here, we believe those positive experiences on the water will keep them coming back for years to come.
“Upon graduation, each of these students will decide either to stay in Pennsylvania or go back home, and great fishing might be the determining factor in that decision.”
Eligible students can purchase a discounted fishing license through the HuntFishPA online licensing system accessible at www.fishandboat.com, or can visit one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. At the time of purchase, the student must check a box to certify (under penalty of law) that they are an out-of-state resident currently attending school in Pennsylvania. Holders of this license must be able to provide proof of eligibility, such as a current college identification card, if requested by a Waterways Conservation Officer while fishing.
Trout season dates
March 27: Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
April 3: Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Safety reminder
The PFBC reminds anglers and boaters to protect themselves by always wearing a life jacket while on the water during the fall and winter months. From November 1 through April 30, all boaters aboard boats less than 16 feet, including all kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket. Anglers should also wear a life jacket while ice fishing. Life jackets prevent drowning by keeping your head above water and insulate against the effects of cold-water shock and hypothermia.
For more information, visit the Water and Ice Safety page on the PFBC website.