HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has awarded $201,837 in grant funding through the R3 Education Grant Program to support 13 fishing and boating education projects in nine counties. Recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants, and reactivating former participants is collectively known as R3. This grant program aims to increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania.
“Our education programs are essential to engaging the people of Pennsylvania to the valuable natural resources and recreational opportunities that we oversee by offering experiences that help participants develop skills, learn about opportunities close to home, and connect personally with the natural world,” said Kim Garris, PFBC Director of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. “Our programs and the partners we support promote fishing and boating as lifelong outdoor recreational activities that bring people together and improve physical and mental health.”
Recipients of the PFBC R3 Education Grant successfully applied for and demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects advance R3 initiatives and connect Pennsylvanians with Commonwealth waterways. Funds awarded through the grant program will be used to purchase equipment, educational resources, provide transportation, and cover other costs associated with the development and delivery of R3 education programs.
All projects funded for this round of grants must be completed by June 30, 2023.
The 2022 R3 Education Grants include (by county):
Allegheny: Sarah Heinz House Association, Heinz House Camp Experiential Waterfront Initiative
Allegheny: Watersmith Guild, First Waves
Chester: Stroud Water Research Center, Strengthening Capacity through Partnerships in Southeastern PA for Accessibility to Boating and Angling Education
Fayette: Mountain Watershed Association, Get Fishing Indian Creek
Greene: Southeastern Greene School District, Fly Fishing
Lycoming: Jersey Shore Area School District, Jersey Shore Outdoor Club Learning A.P.P.S. (Anglers Protecting and Preserving Stewardship)
Monroe: Brodhead Chapter Trout Unlimited, Chapter Fishing Programs Expansion
Montgomery: Let’s Go Outdoors, Beginner Fishing in Philadelphia
Montgomery: Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy, Floating Classroom Outdoor Education Program
Montgomery: Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area, Introduction to Recreation on the River
Philadelphia: Independence Seaport Museum, Paddling at Any Size
Philadelphia: John Bartram Association, Deepening and Renewing Recreational Fishing and Boating at Bartram’s Garden on the Tidal Schuylkill River
Pike: Pocono Environmental Education Center, PEEC Summer Camp Fishing Programs
More information on the R3 Education Grant Program can be found on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).
