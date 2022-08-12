HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has awarded $201,837 in grant funding through the R3 Education Grant Program to support 13 fishing and boating education projects in nine counties. Recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants, and reactivating former participants is collectively known as R3. This grant program aims to increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania.

“Our education programs are essential to engaging the people of Pennsylvania to the valuable natural resources and recreational opportunities that we oversee by offering experiences that help participants develop skills, learn about opportunities close to home, and connect personally with the natural world,” said Kim Garris, PFBC Director of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. “Our programs and the partners we support promote fishing and boating as lifelong outdoor recreational activities that bring people together and improve physical and mental health.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In