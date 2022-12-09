Keystone Coonhunters Club will host a meat shoot Sunday, Dec. 11. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the shoot starts at noon. Proceeds benefit the Washington Women’s Shelter. Shotgun, .22 rim fire, all rounds are lucky target, closest to the center of the X. For more information, contact Bill at 724-825-5418.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission might simplify the dates on boat registration stickers.
