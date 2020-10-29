The California University football program will be hosting a clay shoot fundraiser Nov. 13 at Sporting Clays at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Registration for the event is open to individuals and foursomes, with individuals costing $150 and foursomes priced at $500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The event will consist of a 15-station tournament and registration will be limited to a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration and breakfast will start at 10 a.m. with prizes and a social scheduled for after the event. Prizes will be presented to the top individual and top team. No clay shooting experience or equipment is required for the event, as each station will have a guide and all equipment will be provided. For registration and additional information, call 724-938-5384.
Marianna Field & Stream Club’s schedule of shoots this fall includes a sporting deer rifle shoot Nov. 1, and shotgun meat shoots Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. All shoots start at 1 p.m. except the Nov. 1 shoot, which has a 10 a.m. registration and 11 a.m. start. For more information, call Bud at 724-377-0291 or Dan at 724-413-1203.
The Keystone Coonhunters will hold a meat shoot Nov. 1. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the shoot starting at noon. For more information, call Bill at 724-825-5418.