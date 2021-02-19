Anawanna Club in Amity will be holding a meat shoot Sunday, Feb. 21. Shoot begins at noon. For more information, call Mike at 724-350-2049.
Hunter-Trapper Independent Study Course: Must be 11 years old to register. Students must attend the two- to three-hour class to be tested and certified. Students must study entire course content on own online, taking about 8-10 hours to complete. For more details, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
Successful Turkey Hunting Course: Online registration only; must be at least age 11 to register.
Prior to attending, you should complete the independent study part of this program online. If you don’t want to study online, please telephone the Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a copy of our “Successful Turkey Hunting Student Manual.”