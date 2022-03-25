The Marianna Field and Stream Club has set its spring and fall shoot schedule. It includes:
April 10 and 24 – .22 rifle shoots, 1 p.m.
September 11 and 25 – .22 rifle shoots, 1 p.m.
October 9 – 22 rifle shoot, 1 p.m. 23 – Shotgun shoot, 1 p.m.
November 6 – Sportling Deer Rifle Shoot, 11 a.m.; 13 and 20 – Shotgun shoots, 1 p.m.
Keystone Coonhunters Club will be holding a meat shoot April 10. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the shoot begins noon. There will be some .22 rimfire rounds along with the shotgun rounds. All rounds lucky target, closest to the center x wins. For addtitional info, call Bill at 724-825-5418