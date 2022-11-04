Keystone Coonhunters Club will host a meat shoot Nov. 6. Registration begins at 11 a.m. followed by the shoot at noon. Shotgun and .22 rim fire, all rounds and lucky target closest to the center of the X. For more information, contact Bill at 724-825-5418.
Marianna Outdoorsmen Association will host the Third Annual Veteran & First Responder Pheasant Hunt on Nov. 19. Location is 1997 Morey Road in Clarksville. Free admission to veterans and first responders. There will be breakfast at 8 a.m., bird hunt at 9 a.m. and pig roast dinner at noon. For more information, call 724-579-0924 or email moa.jasonwhite@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.