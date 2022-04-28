Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association will host a sporting clay shoot, Sunday, May 22, beginning 1 p.m. at Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. Now accepting Teams and station sponsors. For more information call 724-710-8355 or e-mail: Huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Shooting program.
The Marianna Field and Stream Club has set its fall shoot schedule. It includes:
September 11 and 25 – .22 rifle shoots, 1 p.m.
October 9 – .22 rifle shoot, 1 p.m. 23 – Shotgun shoot, 1 p.m.
November 6 – Sporting Deer Rifle Shoot, 11 a.m.; 13 and 20 – Shotgun shoots, 1 p.m.