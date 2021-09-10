Marianna Field & Stream Club will be holding .22 rifle meat shoots Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, and a shotgun shoot Oct. 17. Shoots are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m. Concession will be available. The cost per round is $3. For more information, contact Bud at 724-377-0291 or Adam at 724-255-4526.
2021-22 hunting seasons and bag limits
Squirrels, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Sept. 11-25 (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
Squirrels, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Sept. 11-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-26; Dec. 13-24; and Dec. 27-Feb. 28, 2022 (6 daily, 18 possession).
Ruffed Grouse: Oct. 16-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-26 and Dec. 13-24 (2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail) Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Oct. 2-Oct. 16 (4 daily, 12 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 16-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-26; Dec. 13-24 and Dec. 27-Feb. 28, 2022 (4 daily, 12 possession).
PHEASANT: Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Oct. 9-16 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
PHEASANT: Oct. 23-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-26, Dec. 13-24 and Dec. 27-Feb. 28, 2022 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.