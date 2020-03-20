Keystone Coonhunters Club will host a meat shoot April 5. The club’s shoot scheduled for today has been canceled. Registration for the April 5 shoot begins at 11 a.m. and the shoot begins at noon. For more information, call Bill at 724-825-5418.
Marianna Field & Stream Club will hold open-to-the-public shoots with the following schedule: Meat shoot March 29; .22 shoots, April 5 and April 19. Each shoot begins at 1 p.m. $3 per round and the concession stand will be open. For more information, call Bud at 724-377-0291 or Dan at 724-413-3737.