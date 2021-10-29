Keystone Coon Hunters Club will hold a shotgun meat shoot Oct. 31.Registration begins at 11 a.m. Shoot begins at noon. Also will shoot some 22 rimfire rounds, scopes permitted on rifles. Lucky target. For more infromation, contact Bill at 724-825-5418.
Marianna Field & Stream Club will be holding shotgun shoots Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. The club will host a deer rifle shoot with Larry Nov. 7. Shoots are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m., expect for Nov. 7, which will begin at 11 a.m. Concessions will be available. The cost per round is $3. For more information, contact Bud at 724-377-0291 or Adam at 724-255-4526.