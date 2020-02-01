The annual Sportsman’s Show will be held at Washington Crown Center Mall Friday through Sunday, Feb. 7-9. It is sponsored by Washington County Sportsmen’s & Conservation League. There will be a free BB gun range and face painting for the kids all three days. The awarding of the 2020 George Block Conservation Scholarship will be held in front of the old Bon-Ton store at noon on Saturday of the show. The annual sporting dog show will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be music entertainment by a disc jockey, John Koval, who will be taking requests for song and dancing will be allowed. Matt Weinzen, official Boone & Crockett scorer, and his team will be measuring horns starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free.
Canonsburg Sportsmen’s Association will hold a 3D Archery Polar bear Shoot Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Indoor archery every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. Annual Rabbit Hunt this year will be Feb 22. Call Bill Brooks for more information. 724-986-1414.
Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club holds shoots throughout the week. For information, visit www.mdi.net/dml.
Golden Pheasant Sportsman Club’s trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 724-222-4739.
Mingo Rod & Gun Club meetings are held the third Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. Shooting ranges are available Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until sunset and Sundays from 10 a.m. until sunset. Improved walking archery range is also available at the above times. For details, call 724-348-6622 or visit www.mingorodandgunclub@gmail.com.
Claysville Sportsmen’s Club trap range is open to the public at 7 p.m. Monday. There is an extra range for practice. For information, call 724-663-5894.
McDonald Sportsmen’s Association trap and skeet ranges are open to the public Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. year round. For details, call 724-796-2271.
Rostraver Sportsmen & Conservation Association offers practice trap, pistol, special and 3-D shoots on a regular basis. For a full events schedule, call 724-872-4399.
Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club trap range is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. The club and kitchen open. Public is welcome. Cost is $4 per round; shells available for purchase. Visit www.ellsworthsportsmen.webs.com for more information. For details, call 724-945-5275.
Stringtown Sportsmen’s Club will hold trap practice at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. For information, call 724-627-6824.
Library Sportsmen’s Association’s 5-Stand Range is open to the public Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Trap Range is open to the public Thursdays at 6 p.m. The club is at 6312 Rt. 88. For more information, go to www.Librarysa.com.
Hunter education course listings are available online. For a complete listing of or to register for a hunter-trapper education course, visit http://www.register-ed.com/programs/25.