The Marianna Field & Stream Club will host a meat shoot Sunday, March 19. Shoot begins at 1 p.m.
Trap shooting will be held at the Fayette Gun Club, 1435 Gun Club Road, Uniontown, every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per round. For more information, call Terry at 724-366-1831.
