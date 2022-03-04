Shoot schedule

The Marianna Field and Stream Club has set its spring and fall shoot schedule. It includes:

March

  • 6 and 20 – Shotgun shoots, 1 p.m.

April

  • 10 and 24 – .22 Rifle shoots, 1 p.m.

September

  • 11 and 25 – .22 Rifle Shoots, 1 p.m.

October

  • 9 – .22 Rifle Shoot, 1 p.m.
  • 23 – Shotgun Shoot, 1 p.m.

November

  • 6 – Sportling Deer Rifle Shoot, 11 a.m.
  • 13 and 20 – Shotgun Shoots, 1 p.m.

Fishing Expo

Western Pennsylvania Muskie Max Plus, the region’s largest fishing expo, will be held this weekend, March 5 and 6, at Printscape Arena in Southpointe.

Though its primary focus is muskie fishing, all anglers are welcome.

Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In