The annual Sportsman’s Show is being held at Washington Crown Center Mall through today. It is sponsored by Washington County Sportsmen’s & Conservation League. There will be a free BB gun range and face painting for the kids and musical entertainment by a disc jockey, John Koval, who will be taking requests for song. Matt Weinzen, official Boone & Crockett scorer, and his team will be measuring horns starting at noon on today. Parking is free.
Canonsburg Sportsmen’s Association will hold a 3D Archery Polar Bear Shoot Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The annual Rabbit Hunt will be Feb 22. The trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Indoor archery every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. Call Bill Brooks for more information. 724-986-1414.
Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club holds shoots throughout the week. For information, visit www.mdi.net/dml.
Golden Pheasant Sportsman Club’s trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 724-222-4739.
Mingo Rod & Gun Club meetings are held the third Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. Shooting ranges are available Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until sunset and Sundays from 10 a.m. until sunset. Improved walking archery range is also available at the above times. For details, call 724-348-6622 or visit www.mingorodandgunclub@gmail.com.
Claysville Sportsmen’s Club trap range is open to the public at 7 p.m. Monday. There is an extra range for practice. For information, call 724-663-5894.
McDonald Sportsmen’s Association trap and skeet ranges are open to the public Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. year round. For details, call 724-796-2271.
Rostraver Sportsmen & Conservation Association offers practice trap, pistol, special and 3-D shoots on a regular basis. For a full events schedule, call 724-872-4399.
Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club trap range is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. The club and kitchen open. Public is welcome. Cost is $4 per round; shells available for purchase. Visit www.ellsworthsportsmen.webs.com for more information. For details, call 724-945-5275.
Stringtown Sportsmen’s Club will hold trap practice at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. For information, call 724-627-6824.
Library Sportsmen’s Association’s 5-Stand Range is open to the public Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Trap Range is open to the public Thursdays at 6 p.m. The club is at 6312 Rt. 88. For more information, go to www.Librarysa.com.
Hunter education course listings are available online. For a complete listing of or to register for a hunter-trapper education course, visit http://www.register-ed.com/programs/25.