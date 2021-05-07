Keystone Coonhunters Club will hold a shotgun meat shoot May 16. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the shoot starting at noon. .22 rifle rounds for meat prizes, scopes permitted and ammo available. For more information, contact info Bill 724-825-5418.
Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association will host a sporting clays shoot May 23 at Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. The shoot will begin at 1 p.m. Teams and station sponsors are now being accepted. For more information call 724-710-8355 or e-mail: Huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Shooting program.