HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that none of the water samples collected in Presque Isle Bay, Erie County, during October by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contained environmental DNA of Silver Carp or Bighead Carp.

The tests were conducted at the request of the PFBC after the USFWS reported in July that Silver Carp eDNA had been detected in a single water sample collected in the bay last spring. The USFWS recommended waiting to conduct follow-up testing until fall 2022, when more favorable environmental conditions were present for eDNA sampling.

