HARRISBURG – Good news, Eagle Cam lovers: There’s a new nest to watch.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business have teamed up once again to offer a new bald-eagle nest livestream for the 2019-20 nesting season.
The PA Farm Country Eagle Nest livestream is set to launch Dec. 18, offering viewers worldwide 24-7 access to live video and audio captured at a bald-eagle nest in rural Pennsylvania. This livestream is in addition to the Hanover, Pa. bald-eagle livestream that HDOnTap, Comcast Business and the Game Commission launched several years ago.
The Farm Country eagle nest livestream, which will be available to view through the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov, features two cameras, one that can be controlled remotely to capture different angles.
Eagles have nested in the vicinity of this site for at least 15 years, and in most years, have successfully fledged three young. Bald eagles typically lay eggs in mid-February and, if the eggs are viable, they’ll hatch in mid- to late March, with young fledging in June, but continuing to stop back at the nest.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said there’s plenty of reason to get excited about the new Eagle Cam.
“The Eagle Cam allows viewers to watch nature as it unfolds, in great detail and from a perspective that otherwise wouldn’t be possible,” Burhans said. “That closeness Eagle Cam viewers experience, and the unpredictability of what will happen next, are two of the reasons these livestreams are so popular.
Of course, the Eagle Cam wouldn’t be possible without the support of landowners and many partners.
Comcast Business and its technicians worked with the Game Commission and partner HDOnTap to provide a static IP address and provide 100 Mbps broadband service near the nesting site.
“Comcast Business is proud of our continued partnership with the Game Commission and HDOnTap to provide fast, reliable and secure connectivity to the site of the farm-country nest,” said Aaron Mimran, Regional Vice President of Comcast Business. “High-performance Ethernet connectivity allows bird lovers around the world to watch nesting season unfold in real time.”
HDOnTap once again is providing the livestreaming services that make round-the-clock viewing of the Eagle Cam possible.
HDOnTap is honored to continue over half a decade of partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” said Tassia Bezdeka, marketing director for HDOnTap. “A new nest brings such exciting opportunities to observe these incredible raptors. We look forward to watching nature unfold alongside the public!”
To view the Eagle Cam, go to the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov and click on the Bald Eagle Nest LivestreamOpens In A New Window link in the Quick Clicks section of the homepage. The livestream can be accessed on the page that will open.
Twitter and Facebook users also can share the Eagle Cam with friends by tweeting #PGCEagleCam.
Even though there’s weeks to go before any egg-laying or incubating might occur, Burhans said the Eagle Cam always is worth looking in on.
“You never know what you might see, but chances are you won’t have to watch long to witness something fascinating,” Burhans said.