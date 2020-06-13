Sometimes I come up with strange questions and even stranger answers. This occurs mostly at night, when the hoot owls are doing what they do best – hooting. I was just lying here thinking why does an outdoors writer have to be an outdoors hunter or great outdoors fisherman to write successfully? For instance, when I fail to fill my deer tag will people give me a sidewise look and question my ability to write?
I never met Jack O’Conner, but I never questioned his knowledge of firearms or his ability to hunt sheep. While he was perhaps the best outdoors writer, I cannot help but wonder if hunters, worldwide would have considered him the dean of writers? Did he feel this way too at times? It makes no sense.
Take for instance football writers and analysts. One would be Ed Bouchette with his calm demeanor and our own Dale Lolley would be the other good example. While both do a great job covering the sport, I would wager neither could play quarterback in the NFL.
I was a decent hunter in my younger days but not the greatest writer. About 80% of my writing now comes from my own experiences. Usually any hunting disagreement here in Pennsylvania concerns the management of the deer herd or many times the deer rifles. But to your great surprise, I have the answer to every question I am asked. The answer might not be the correct one, but I do have an answer.
Just the other day a common question was asked of me. If the local hunter could own but three rifles what chamberings should they be in? A question like this should be simple but, a trap is being set to catch a writer. To answer honestly, the writer should divide the three firearms into three categories. Breaking the list down places the rounds into large, medium and small categories.
Let us start with the large. It would be used in places like Africa or Alaska, so it needs to handle a bullet heavy enough for Cape Buffalo in Africa or Alaskan Brown Bear. It has been tested on big stuff and shoots flat enough to reach out in an emergency. Of course, it would be the old reliable 375 H&H magnum. This is an easy one for me, as it is one of the all-time classics that falls into this category.
Jumping to the small category, I find myself needing a varmint rifle. While I love the 220 Swift, I don’t choose it because I would like my group of firearms to cross over to another group when needed. That makes me lean to the useful and easy-to-shoot 243 and the 6mm. The claim to fame for each is the ability to fill in when needed and still be a great varmint round. I guess I would lean toward the 6mm but either one is a good choice.
Now we have ourselves covered with a big gun and a small fast round. What about a useful all-around medium class gun? This category is monopolized by the 30-06, but because of its faster trajectory I would choose the .270 or the less popular 7mm-08. Since every reader knows my choice is always going to be the .270, I am going to skip over it. I am tired of hearing about the magic of the Creedmoor and will look elsewhere to this overlooked 7mm-08. My friend from New Eagle, Dale, used a 7mm-08 in Africa and the little cartridge did well.
But when the dust clears, and all is said and done, I must say I do not know how a fella can survive with but three rifles.