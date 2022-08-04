The Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show will return this year from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center. The show features hundreds of original paintings and fine-art prints from 25 of the best-known wildlife artists in the state. The show is free, and the hours are: Friday, Aug. 5, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is returning after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 restrictions and building renovations.
An original elk print by featured artist Sheree Daugherty will be raffled off, as will 2022 Working Together for Wildlife and Pennsylvania Duck Stamp prints. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Wildlands Preservation Fund land acquisition program.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief Trailer will be on site, as will other Game Commission staff to answer questions. Food will be available for purchase.
Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is a unique 6,000-acre tract owned by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and created for the protection, propagation, preservation and management of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as educating the public about wildlife conservation efforts.
Visitors to Middle Creek can expect to see a wide variety of flora and fauna while exploring the wildlife management area and surrounding state game lands. When touring the area, please tune your radio to 1620 AM for an informative and educational audio tour.
“We are very excited to have the art show return for 2022 so the public can once again enjoy the beautiful artwork that Pennsylvania’s own have to offer,” says Middle Creek Visitors Center Manager Lauren Ferreri.
The Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center is located at 100 Museum Road Stevens, PA, about one hour east of Harrisburg. For more information, call: (717) 733-1512 or email middlecreek@pa.gov
