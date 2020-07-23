Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman, the Parks & Recreation Department and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will host an introduction to bow hunting on Aug. 10. This program is designed for youth ages 10–15. Participants will learn about basic archery equipment, archery range safety and have an opportunity to test their archery skills.
The group will meet at Shelter 10, Mingo Creek County Park. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
Sherman stated, “In an effort to control deer populations, this introductory course will educate Washington County youth in the art of archery. The commissioners want to provide a safe and mentored hunting opportunities in our parks. I’m very excited to participate in this initiative. As a child, my fondest memories were hunting with my father and grandfather. I look forward to these children discovering archery and making similar memories.”
There is no fee for this program. Spaces is limited. Please dress for the outdoors.
Pre-registration is required. Registration not more than 30 days in advance.