The annual fundraiser shoot hosted by the Scholastic Clay Target Program team, the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association, was held May 22. The event took place at the team training facility, Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner.
A total of 241 participants took part in the event. Those participating in the 100-clay target shoot could compete individually as well as in teams of four. Awards were presented for youths, females, males, and team. The following awards were presented:
High Overall Female: Maureen Zang; High Overall Male: Robert Dillon III
1st Place Team Dave Cole; Brendan Cole (Hawkeye); Tristan Cole; Clint Dicks
Rookie 1st Place: AJ Diamond
Intermediate Entry 1st Place: Samuel Fowler
Intermediate Advance 1st Place: William Boden
Junior Varsity 1st Place: Hunter Bowlen
Senior Varsity 1st Place: Robert Dillon III
Collegiate 1st Place: DJ Jones
The Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Scholastic Clay Target Program Team will travel to Lawrence County on June 18 to compete in the Sporting Clays Championship. This annual event involves youth shooters from across the state competing in a 100-clay target shoot to determine state winners in six skill divisions. This event is a precursor to the National competition held at Cardinal Shooting Center, Marengo, Ohio, in July.
For more information regarding sponsoring the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association, please email Huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com