Those who haven’t purchased their 2020-21 Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses, or who need to purchase a permit or privilege for a late-season hunting adventure will have to wait.
Pennsylvania’s Automated Licensing System (PALS) will be unavailable for a week, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Pennsylvania fishing licenses and permits also will not be sold during this time.
The temporary shutdown is necessary to complete an upgrade to a new licensing system. More information on the new, more-user-friendly system will be available once the process has been completed.
While most hunters and trappers have purchased their general licenses already, many hunting seasons are underway, and some individuals might find themselves in sudden need of an archery, muzzleloader or migratory bird license, or perhaps a shooting-range permit or Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit. Those licenses, permits and privileges all are available this week through PALS, online or from any license-issuing agent.
However, it’s recommended that any license or permit that includes a harvest tag be purchased in person from a license-issuing agent, since hunters and trappers are required to carry their valid licenses and tags afield. If purchased online, licenses and permits with harvest tags are sent by mail.
Hunters will not be able to report harvests online during the time that PALS is unavailable, but can continue to report through the mail with the postcards included with the Hunting & Trapping Digest. In addition, those needing to report harvests by phone during this time should call 1-833-463-6293.