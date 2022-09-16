Catching fish and cooking fish are two passions for Russell Johnson.
He is equally adept at both.
Johnson, who with his wife Nicole Turkovich Johnson, owns The Steel Plate – a popular Monessen restaurant – is the 2022 “Angler of the Year” for the inaugural FISHingONline AOY.
According to PA BASS Nation Kayak Series’ Facebook page: “Russell is one of the top anglers in the country and it’s an honor to have him fishing this trail. We look forward to (Russell’s) showing at the PA Bass Nation Kayak Series State Championship.
Johnson, a native of Whitsett in Fayette County, is a decorated fisherman.
He is a 2021 Pennsylvania state champion. Other awards and achievements include being the 2018 Mountain State Kayaker “West Virginia AOY;” a 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 National Championship qualifier; the 2015 Western Pennsylvania AOY and numerous other awards.
Johnson has 15 victories and 51 top-10 finishes.
“It keeps me competitive within the state and it lets me know I can be competitive and still be involved with my family,” said Johnson, who with his wife has two daughters, Londyn, 8, and Laina, 4.
Johnson said the organization is membership based with yearly dues. He is part of the kayak/bass fishing program. He is also a member of the national organization for bass fishing.
“I’ve been fishing competitively for nine years,” Johnson said. “I know I can compete with the great anglers we have in our organization.
“I had a good start to the year, always in the top three. It worked out my way to be in first pretty much throughout. I was fortunate.”
Johnson said he’s been fishing since he was a three-year-old and credited his father, Leon Johnson, and grandfather, the late “Bebe” Johnson for teaching him about fishing.
“They are the ones who got me involved and put a fishing pole in my hand,” Johnson said. “It has been part of my life since.”
In addition to his fishing skills, Johnson and his wife operate a successful restaurant in downtown Monessen.
He’s an outstanding cook and he specializes in barbeque, briskets, wings and a host of other food.
“This is only doable with a supporting family,” Johnson explained. “Nikki and the girls are the only reasons I can pursue my passion.
Said Nicole: “I know how much he loves and enjoys fishing. The calmness and relief Russell gets from it is important. He always says a happy wife equals a happy life. I want to keep him happy for a happy life.
“I don’t mind a little sacrifice because he does anything for me for what I need. I don’t have a problem him enjoying himself as well.
“I know he sets goals every year and the girls and I like to help him achieve those goals. He does the same for me and us. If me running the restaurant allows him to achieve his goals, that’s what I’ll do.”
Johnson won his most recent award in a scoring system of his top four scores in seven events. For each event victory a fisherman receives 120 points, second place nets 115, third gets you 110 and fourth place receives 100 and so on.
“It’s state-wide competition,” Johnson said, “in Harrisburg, Erie, Franklin. . . on the body of water they choose.”
Johnson will compete in the Bass Master in spring 2022 in the Carolinas. Prior to that, he will compete in the small-mouth bass on Lake Erie for the state championship.
Be sure he’ll have his own cheering section.
“When he’s fishing, we sit at home or we’ll be at the restaurant and we look on online to see the leaderboard,” Nicole Johnson said. “My brother will text me to ask what place Russell’s in. The girls are always looking to see where he is. If he is up or behind, they send him text messages to tell him they are cheering for him. If he catches a big fish, he will face time us and the smiles on their faces say it all.”
Winning provides some unique benefits as well.
“He brought home this big trophy that looked like a cup,” Nicole Johnson said. “The girls poured milk in it and had cookies and milk. They look forward to things like that and it keeps them engaged in what their father loves to do.”
