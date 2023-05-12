Recently I attended a training in which some of the participants brought along personal weapons. Most of these were AR-15 variants. The general consensus was that shooters wanted to try out different techniques and gear that would assist with their skill at arms

Some of those in attendance were newer shooters and they seemed a bit taken back by the zeroing process. Others were using department rifles that were not their individual weapons. It took quite a bit of time for them to zero their rifles and the number of rounds was high for achieving the desired results.

Dave Bates write a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. he can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

