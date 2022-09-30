HARRISBURG – The summer season is winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter.

Beginning Monday, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. These stockings will replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

