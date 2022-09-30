HARRISBURG – The summer season is winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter.
Beginning Monday, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. These stockings will replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.
“Fishing during the fall, especially, provides some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year as you enjoy an adventure on your favorite stream or lake,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “We’re excited to make that time spent on the water even more enjoyable by making sure there are plenty of stocked trout fishing opportunities available across Pennsylvania to complement the world-class wild trout fisheries that really come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”
In October, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections. An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Anglers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.
Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (Sept. 6 – Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 1 – Feb. 20, 2023), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations. 2022 fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at Fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.
Trout can be caught on a variety of tackle including live bait such as worms and minnows; lures such as spinners and crankbaits; and common household baits such as pieces of cheese and corn. Most beginning anglers choose a 5- or 6-foot lightweight rod with a spinning reel spooled with 4-6 lb. monofilament line. Fly fishing is also popular during fall, when opportunistic fish are known to aggressively feed during aquatic insect hatches.
Along with the waters being stocked with trout this fall, anglers can check out the list of Pennsylvania’s Best Fishing Waters on the PFBC website and FishBoatPA mobile app. This list is based on biologist surveys of fish populations on waters across the state and can lead you to prime fall and winter fishing spots for trout and many other popular fish including Smallmouth Bass, Walleye, panfish, and catfish.
Fall and winter trout stockings during 2022 will include 30 waters located within Pennsylvania State Parks, with many parks featuring easy angler access from shore, boat ramps, and amenities such as bathrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.