HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced the appointment of John Mahn Jr. to its Board of Commissioners. Governor Wolf’s appointment of Mahn was confirmed by the state Senate.
Mahn, of Charleroi, was confirmed as District 2 commissioner, and will serve a four-year term representing Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
“I’m looking forward to representing all of the anglers and boaters of District 2,” said Mahn. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m very grateful to the Governor and everyone else who has helped me reach this position where I hope to make a real difference. Boating safety is one of my greatest concerns, and I’m hopeful that we can work to reduce the number of boating fatalities in Pennsylvania.”
Mahn becomes the first African-American appointed to the Board of Commissioners.
A lifelong outdoor enthusiast, Mahn has served on the PFBC’s Boating Advisory Board since August 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and is retired from a career in steel industry management. He is a past president of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.
Mahn will officially assume his duties after he has taken the oath of office.